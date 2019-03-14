Nevada businesses sought to host internships for disabled youth

RENO, Nev. — Project SEARCH — a temporary job-training program that helps young Nevadans with developmental and intellectual disabilities make successful transitions into the workforce — is seeking local business partners to host internship opportunities.

According to a news release, Project SEARCH pairs local businesses with interns for a period of 10 months. Locally, the work site is staffed by local skills trainers from United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada to meet the educational and coaching needs of the interns. At program completion, students are trained and prepared for competitive employment.

"It's really an honor to offer this job-training program to the area's young people with disabilities," said Monica Elsbrock, CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada, in a statement. "They gain valuable experiences so that they can make an informed choice about what kind of job they want."

The Renaissance Hotel in downtown Reno hosted the program in 2018. Seven interns worked throughout the property, in the kitchen, housekeeping services, administrative office and guest relations.

Interested businesses are asked to contact Amanda Jaramillo, United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada Program Director, at 775-322-6555.

United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada also provides job training and employment services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Reno, Sparks, Elko, Carson City, and Gardnerville. Visit ucpnv.org to learn more.

Recommended Stories For You

Go to http://www.projectsearch.us to learn more about Project SEARCH.