Nevada Commercial Services buys Reno offices in $1.69 million deal

RENO, Nev. — Nevada Commercial Services recently purchased its company headquarters building at 1475 Terminal Way in a deal valued at $1.69 million.

According to a news release, Nevada State Development Corporation facilitated financing for the purchase, which also includes building renovations. Western Alliance Bank also assisted.

"Purchasing our building will allow the company to continue to grow and focus on our mission, which is maximizing returns for our clients," said Ronald Jones, president and CEO of Nevada Commercial Services, in a statement. "We have worked hard to build the firm to this point, and this purchase represents another huge milestone in our journey."

Services provided by NCS include maintenance and operations services; in-house maintenance; in-house accounting and financial services; monthly reporting; tenant improvement supervision; fiscal and administrative management and receiverships.

Nevada Commercial Services currently manages more than 4.6 million square feet of combined office, retail and industrial space, nearly 300,000 acres of commercial associations, and 400-plus residential units. The firm's primary market includes Reno, Sparks and the surrounding area, as well as the Truckee Meadows.