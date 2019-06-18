Nevada Economic Development Conference seeks 2019 award submissions

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Nevada Economic Development Association is accepting award submissions from businesses, municipalities, counties and organizations throughout the state.

The awards recognize organizations that stand out in print, audiovisual and electronic communications and will be presented at the Nevada Economic Development Conference, August 26-28, which is billed as the “only business and economic development conference that offers something for every industry and business.”

There are individual awards, as well as those commending communities and companies that promote and support economic vitality and development. Categories include: Best Integrated Marketing Campaign, Best Print Materials & Traditional Advertising and Best Digital Marketing & Social Media campaign.

New this year is an award for Nevada’s Best Economic Development Deal, in order to recognize those who have come up with creative and above and beyond solutions for new businesses coming to the state.

Finally, the Arnold Lopez Developer Award of the Year is returning this year for the third time. This award is given every year to an individual who shows a significant contribution to the community whether that be by the number of jobs created, capital investments made, jobs retained or by implementing special policies.

Companies can register for awards by filling out this form. The fee is $50 per entry. The last day to submit an award entry is July 10.

The Nevada Economic Development Conference is August 26-28 at the Green Valley Casino and Resort in Henderson. Conference attendees can listen in on several keynotes, including Oakland Raiders Team President Marc Badain and Vegas Golden Knights, President Kerry Bubbloz.

Go here to register and learn more.