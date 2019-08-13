Nevada Economic Development Conference to host Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Nevada Economic Development Authority announced recently that Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall will speak as part of the kick-off to the Nevada Economic Development Conference on Aug. 26.

According to a press release provided by The Abbi Agency, “Marshall has been instrumental in decision-making on how to creatively increase economic development for businesses in Nevada.”

Kris Sanchez, interim Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), is also scheduled to give welcoming remarks for the conference’s President’s Reception.

“Nevada’s economy is ever-changing. This conference will serve to give business-leaders in the community an idea of where Nevada’s economy and workforce is heading,” Marshall said in a provided statement. “The Nevada Economic Development Conference goes beyond well-known Nevada industries and addresses every profitable industry Nevada has to offer and how we plan to go forward and keep up with the changes in each industry.”

The Nevada Economic Development Conference runs Aug. 26-28 at the Green Valley Casino and Resort in Henderson.

Conference attendees can listen in on several keynotes and learn about what Nevada’s economic decision-makers have in store for the state’s future development and growth. Go here to register for the conference.

Cost to attend the full conference is $250 per person.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to listen to Raiders Team President Marc Badain and Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz, among other speakers.