Nevada farms, ranches can apply for annual Centennial Awards

SPARKS, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2019 Nevada Centennial Ranch and Farm Awards through Oct. 20.

According to a press release from the state, Nevada farms and ranches in operations for 100 years or longer may apply.

To qualify for recognition, an applicant’s ranch or farm must have belonged to his or her family for at least 100 years and must be a working ranch or farm with a minimum of 160 acres.

Operations with fewer than 160 acres must have gross yearly sales of at least $1,000.

The application is available online at agri.nv.gov/Centennial_Awards and can be submitted via email, or by mailing a hard copy to the NDA at 405 South 21st St. in Reno, NV 89431.

According to the state, 52 families have been awarded this distinction since the program began in 2004.

The NDA partners with Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, Nevada Agricultural Foundation and Nevada Farm Bureau to honor inductees.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association Annual Conference in Elko on Nov. 21-23.