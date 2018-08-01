Nevada Gaming Commission imposes $150,000 fine on New Jersey company

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€” A New Jersey company has agreed to pay a $150,000 fine to Nevada gaming regulators for illegally approving a cash wagering system for casinos but never doing the required testing.

The Nevada Gaming Commission has accepted the stipulation of Gaming Laboratories International of Lakewood. N.J., a company licensed here to do independent testing of games and systems to be used in Nevada. It admitted to the complaint that said its violations risked the reputation of Nevada to control its gaming industry.

Gaming International was required to perform independent testing for Interlock Manufacturers, which designed the Pulse Arena System to analyze table and slot machine revenues in conjunction with IGT Advantage cashless wagering.

The complaint brought by the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Gaming Laboratories failed to perform the independent evaluation of Interlock and worked with the company on many of its parts. Gaming Laboratories failed to see if the system worked with IGT.

The New Jersey company certified Interlock passed the independent testing for use in Nevada despite its failure to follow the law.

Under the stipulation, Gaming International agrees the control board may conduct three inspections a year to see the company is following the rules.

The commission accepted the settlement at its meeting July 26 in Las Vegas.