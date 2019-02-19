Nevada GOED creates task force to strengthen India trade ties

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) has created the Nevada-India Economic Development and Business Task Force, officials announced last week.

GOED is partnering with the Las Vegas India Chamber of Commerce to develop the task force to increase Nevada businesses' exports to India.

"India is a very important trading partner with our state and I believe this newly created task force will help increase exports from Nevada to India and grow our economy," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a press release. "The Nevada-India Economic Development and Business Task Force will create opportunities for small businesses to expand into the Indian market."

Nevada businesses exported more than $1.8 billion in products, goods and services to India in 2017, making the country the second largest trading partner behind Switzerland, which made up nearly 30 percent of the state's exports with $4.7 billion.

"Partnerships like this task force will help all Nevada businesses grow by providing insight into India's market and access to Nevada businesses that already export to the country," said Paul Anderson, GOED executive director. "I expect we will see the amount of exports to India grow as a result of this new partnership."

The task force is comprised of Nevada business owners who export to India, members of the state's Indian community and local educational and health care industry officials. The purpose of the group is to attract direct investment in Nevada, strive to expand the amount of exports and support collaboration with higher education and training opportunities.

"I am excited about the opportunity to help Nevada businesses expand into India and what a growing economy means for every Nevadan," said Rita Vaswani, president of the Las Vegas India Chamber of Commerce and a member of Gov. Sisolak's transition committee.

Nevada also imported more than $400 million in goods from India in 2017. Nevada's economy continues to see growth in international trade.

In addition to Switzerland and India, Nevada companies exported $1.1 billion in goods to Canada, $804 million in goods to China and $607 million in goods to Mexico in 2017.

For information about the Nevada GOED's International Trade programs, visit diversifynevada.com.