Nevada GOED grants $480K to develop diesel technology jobs

ELY, Nev. — The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development this week announced it has partnered with Great Basin College to create “an elite technical education program” to support the employment needs of the area's diesel mechanics and mining industries.

According to an April 2 news release, GOED is using a Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) grant to help the Elko-based college to recreate its lauded diesel technology program in Ely with nearby mining industry employers who reportedly need more than 100 qualified mechanics in the next year.

"Helping Great Basin College creates valuable training coupled with great employment opportunities, which will empower the community for years to come," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement.

GOED provided more than $480,000 in WINN funding to get the 32.5 credit diesel technology training program started in Ely, including the purchase of needed tools, equipment and diagnostic computers and software.

The grant also provides tuition-free training for the first class of 10 high school students and six adult students. The students started the training classes at White Pine High School in January and will complete courses by the end of the year.

Completion of the program provides students with the technical courses they need to be employable as a diesel mechanic and allows them to complete an additional 23 credits for a Certificate of Achievement in Diesel Technology or a full Associate of Applied Science degree.

"Great Basin College wanted to offer the diesel technology program in Ely to respond to a need of the industry in rural Nevada and to also provide access to education to our students in the area," said Great Basin College President Joyce Helens. "We are grateful to Gov. Sisolak and GOED for partnering with Great Basin to offer this much-needed training program to our students."