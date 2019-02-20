Nevada GOED hosting small business event next week in Minden

MINDEN, Nev. — The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) is hosting an event next week to help match Nevada small businesses with local, state and federal contracting and subcontracting opportunities.

The “Small Business Matchmaker” will take place Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon in the historic Carson Valley Improvement Club Hall, 1602 Esmerelda Ave.

According to a GOED press release, the event will provide an opportunity for small businesses to meet one-on-one with government procurement representatives, government prime contractors, resource partners and with one another.

"Providing opportunities for small business in our state is a priority of my administration. Events like these will continue to allow small businesses in Nevada to thrive," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a provided statement. "I encourage all small business owners to take advantage of events like these and opportunities offered by the state."

According to the press release, GOED's Nevada Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is partnering with Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce for the event.

The PTAC helps simplify the process of competing for government contracts for small businesses by cutting through the red tape and connecting businesses with lucrative opportunities through events, education, proposal review and other document-related assistance, and other services.

Recommended Stories For You

Attendees are asked to register for the event by Monday, Feb. 25, online and bring a one-page document of the company's capabilities.