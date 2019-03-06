Nevada GOED, TMCC offering tuition-free data analytics classes

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development is partnering with Truckee Meadows Community College to provide free tuition to roughly 250 Nevadans for two new online courses to learn real-world data analytics skills.

According to a Feb. 28 news release from GOED, Nevada companies like Renown Health, Lift 361 and Grand Rounds, among others, say they will need to hire nearly 100 workers with data analytic skills in the next year.

"We must invest in Nevadans by supporting programs that provide a pipeline of workers with skills that businesses demand," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "Staying on the forefront of workforce development will allow our state's economy to grow and create the pathway to employment for our citizens."

According to GOED, TMCC developed the online classes, “Introduction to Analytics” and “Analytical Programing and Data Visualization,” which are possible through the use of the Workforce Innovations for the New Nevada (WINN) grants.

Students can fill out an online interest form at TMCC's Data Analytic Training. Students must be Nevada residents to receive a tuition-free seat; priority is given to veterans, unemployed and underemployed applicants.

The WINN grant program was created in 2015 by the Nevada Legislature “to help develop a highly skilled and diverse workforce,” according to GOED. Since, more than $8 million has been awarded to nonprofits, community colleges and universities to help equip Nevada workers with skills needed by employers.

For more information about WINN grants, visit diversifynevada.com.