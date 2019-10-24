Nevada has added 45,200 jobs over past 12 months

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The number of jobs filled in Nevada over the past 12 months increased by 3.2 percent, a gain of 45,200 new jobs added since September of last year, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Further, DETR’s September 2019 economic report shows that the Reno metropolitan area added jobs at the rate of 6.0 percent during the same period, while Las Vegas and Carson City grew by 2.1 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

All three areas had faster employment growth rates than the national rate of 1.4 percent, and they represent an increase of 1,100 jobs in Carson City, 21,100 jobs in Las Vegas and 14,800 in Reno, according to the the report, released Oct. 22.

Nevada’s overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in September was 4.1 percent, same as August.

When compared to August, all areas, counties and cities showed declines in unemployment, with the Reno metropolitan area reaching 2.9 percent.

For comparison, Humboldt, Eureka, White Pine, and Elko counties had unemployment rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 2.7 percent.

“In September, Nevada marked 12 consecutive months leading the nation in job growth over the year, and that growth is reflected in the state’s local areas,” David Schmidt, Chief Economist for DETR, said in a statement. “All the state’s metropolitan areas added jobs over the year at a faster pace than the national average of 1.4 percent.

“The Silver State continues to experience low unemployment rates and employment growth in communities around the state, which should continue to promote opportunities for Nevada’s workers.”

Year-to-date through September, 272,430 ads have been posted for jobs in Nevada, an increase of 47,503 (21.1 percent) from the same period last year.

In terms of where the jobs are coming from, the state’s Oct. 16 report lists the following highlights:

Using a 12-month average through September of this year over the same time last year, the manufacturing industry experienced the fastest growth rate of any industry, up 11.4 percent, after adding 6,100 jobs.

The construction industry is growing by 11.3 percent and has added 9,900 jobs when compared to the same period last year.

The professional and business services industry has added the most jobs, with a gain of 12,800 or 6.9 percent.

Leisure and hospitality grew by 1.5 percent and added 5,200 jobs.

All Nevada industries — except for mining and logging, which declined by 100 jobs — realized an increase in job growth.

According to DETR, personal income (millions of dollars) in Nevada reached $157 billion in the second quarter of 2019, up 6 percent from a year ago.

Further, per capita personal income in Nevada was up over the month at $50,675 and was 90% of the national level of $56,541.