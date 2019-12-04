Nevada hemp growers urged to comment on proposed federal rules

SPARKS, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Agriculture is encouraging everyone, especially growers, who may be impacted by recently released federal rules regulating hemp to comment on the interim final rules.

A department spokesman said the rules will guide future laws that will impact Nevada’s growing hemp industry.

The proposed rule is contained in the 2018 federal Farm Bill. Hemp production is regulated to ensure that the level of delta-9 THC does not exceed certain levels that would classify it as marijuana instead of hemp.

According to previous reports, Nevada’s hemp industry started with just 26 growers during the first-ever growing season of 2016-17 — now, there are 207 certified growers, 53 handlers and 37 seed producers, equating to a roughly 600 percent increase heading into the current 2019-20 season.

The comment period ends Dec. 31. Comments should be submitted via the federal eRulemaking portal at http://www.regulations.gov.