Nevada input sought on $1.3 billion federal career-tech education plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Education is asking for public input on the $1.3 billion federal Career and Technical Education Act.

“The U.S. Department of Education wants to ensure that Nevada’s CTE programs of study and career pathways lead to credentials of value,” Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert said last week.

President Trump signed the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act into law on July 31, 2018. It went into effect July 1, 2019, and earmarks $1.3 billion annually for CTE programs for America’s youth and adults.

Provisions in the law allow school districts across America to use federal funds to provide all students, not just those enrolled in CTE, career exploration and development activities in the middle grades and for comprehensive guidance and academic counseling in the upper grades.

Generally, providing better access to CTE programs allows for youth to more easily obtain the academic, technical and employability skills needed for postsecondary and workplace success.

In terms of Nevada, Ebert said it’s been 13 years since the state’s CTE plan was updated, so she and state education staff worked through a series of meetings this summer and fall to update documents.

Department officials said they are now at the point where they want public input from parents, students, educators and other stakeholders including the public at large.

The public comment period will run until Nov. 1. Comment can be submitted to Kristine Nelson, 755 N. Roop St., Suite 201, Carson City, 89701, by email to knelson@doe.nv.gov or fax at 775-687-8636.