Nevada JobConnect to host ‘Better Jobs, Better Pay’ hiring fair Oct. 17 in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Nevada JobConnect will host two hiring job fairs in Northern Nevada this month, with the first set for this Thursday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Reno Town Mall.

The mall, located at 4001 S. Virginia St., is home to the Reno branch of the American Job Center of Nevada.

The second hiring fair will be held Oct. 29, also from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Carson City JobConnect.

According to a news release provided by Nevada JobConnect, the theme for both fairs is “Better Jobs, Better Pay,” highlighting positions staring at $15 an hour. Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions will all be offered.

“Jobseekers will be interviewed on the spot and should come dressed appropriately with plenty of resumes,” Kimberly Gaa, an administrator for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said in a statement. “… Job seekers should be encouraged by the ongoing stability of the job market throughout the state and additional employment opportunities as we near the holiday season.”

================================================================

RELATED: Downtown Reno employment center seeing up to 1,400 job-seekers a month

================================================================

According to the state, available positions include package handlers, production associates, route services sales reps, maintenance mechanics, janitors, machinists, bus drivers, mining operators, yard persons, construction team members, general laborers and more.

Some of the businesses participating include: U.S. Census, Transportation Security Administration, Washoe County School District, Nevada Copper, Petsmart and Starbucks.

Nevada JobConnect is part of a local/state network dedicated to developing the workforce of Nevada. Employers can contact the Northern Nevada JobConnect Job Bank at 775-284-9660 for information, while job seekers are encouraged to contact their local Northern Nevada JobConnect center.