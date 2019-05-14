Nevada jobs department updates website to better provide ‘critical’ services

Screenshot of the new DETR website.



LAS VEGAS — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced recently the launch of detr.nv.gov, its newly designed website.

The completely renovated site features a streamlined layout, improved functionality, and consistent site-wide navigation, allowing for a cross-functional experience for users.

“We are delighted about the launch of our new website as it provides critical information and online services to our state’s constituency and enables visitors to find information more quickly than previously, ” said Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner, Director of DETR. “The new layout presents an updated look for the agency and showcases our vision to connect businesses and job seekers while highlighting all our agency’s varied programs and services that are so vital to the public.”

DETR’s new website will continue to provide information and online services such as applying for unemployment insurance, providing assistance to job seekers in attaining their career goals, and delivering information regarding the state’s economic and workforce data, vocational rehabilitation, job training and placement, and workplace discrimination.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the updated website at detr.nv.gov.