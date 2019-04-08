Nevada Legislature faces another deadline this Friday

CARSON CITY, Nev. — With another deadline looming this week, Nevada lawmakers are expected to spend most of their time in work sessions, sending dozens of measures to the floor.

Friday, April 12, is the deadline for bills to win committee approval in the house where they were introduced.

Some committees are already off to a solid start. The Assembly Judiciary Committee, chaired by Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, processed nearly two dozen measures before adjourning Friday, April 5.

Government Affairs, chaired by Assemblyman Edgar Flores, processed a dozen measures; Senate Judiciary, chaired by Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro of Las Vegas, sent a half dozen to the floor.

Unless a bill has been granted an exemption or has been referred to one of the money committees, it must receive committee approval by April 12 or it's dead. Measures can, however, be resurrected by leadership, so, as veterans say, nothing is really dead until the Legislature adjourns in June.

Similar deadlines for passage by the house of introduction and passage by committee and second house are also in the schedule.

The Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means committees, meanwhile, are scheduled to process budgets of the Department of Education on Tuesday, April 9, including programs involving career and technical education, Gear Up and Safe and Respectful Learning. The major education budgets including the multi-billion Distributive School Account and Class Size Reduction won't be processed until the end of the session.

Another joint committee on April 9 will take up the Department of Public Safety's budgets.