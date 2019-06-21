Nevada Mining Association to honor 52 people with Individual Safety Awards

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Mining Association this week announced the recipients of its 2019 Individual Safety Awards.

Awards will be presented during the association’s 41st annual convention in September, according to a news release.

“Safety is the number one priority for the Nevada mining industry,” NMA President Dana Bennett said in a statement. “These awards reflect that commitment and demonstrate the dedication of all Nevada miners to ensuring that their colleagues return home safe and healthy every day.”

Awards are based on performance in the previous calendar year, and the winners are chosen by their peers. At the September convention, 52 individual miners will be recognized for their dedication to best practices in safety standards and for their impressive accomplishments throughout 2018.

The association will also recognize mining companies for their commitment to providing safe workplaces. Those recipients are based on data provided by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and will be announced in July.

The 2019 Nevada Mining Association Convention takes place Sept. 4-7 at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline. The full list of 2019 Individual Safety Awards winners who will be honored there is below:

General Manager: Melissa Harmon – Twin Creeks Operations.

Mine Manager: Richard Hancock – Sloan Quarry; William Janhunen – Twin Creeks Mine; and Randy Walund – Long Canyon Mine.

Safety Professional: David Bice – Turquoise Ridge Mine; Alicia Davis – Goldstrike Operations; Jessica Francisco – Cortez District; and Gary Svoboda – Round Mountain Mine.

General Supervisor: Daniel Adams – Cortez District; Daniel Buelna – Round Mountain Mine; Salvador Perez – Twin Creeks Mine; Kelsey Plummer – Twin Creeks Mine; Rodney Sample – Marigold Mine; and Brian Sisk – Genesis Mine.

Safety Champions: Chad Anderson – Genesis Mine; Judy Bowman – Round Mountain Mine; Matthew Cagle – Marigold Mine; Robert Cooney – Rochester Mine; Jamie Hays – Marigold Mine; Jared James – Carlin Portals; Zachary Johnson – Twin Creeks Mine; Casey Katzenmeyer – Turquoise Ridge Mine; Joel Mendoza – Twin Creeks Mine; Rick Moore – Pilot Peak Plant; Darrick Musselman – Round Mountain Mine; Jack Phillips – Colado Mine; Bobby Joe Reichel – South Area; Douglas Steiner – Robinson Mine; Michael Walters – Turquoise Ridge Mine; and Efrain Zarate – Marigold Mine.

Safety Manager: LaMar Martin – Sloan Quarry.

Superintendent: Scot Cochrane – Robinson Mine; Chuck Pollard – Goldstrike Operations; and John West – Twin Creeks Underground Mine.

Supervisor (15 or more employees): Steve Bean – Marigold Mine; Spencer Colby – Exodus Mine; Marty Kelley – Marigold Mine; John Rice – Twin Creeks Mine; Jamie Russette – Cortez District; and Matt Wilson – Cortez District.

Supervisor (14 or fewer employees): Don Childs – Colado Mine; Jason Jones – Twin Creeks Mine; Tom Larrabee – Twin Creeks Mine; Jose Naciondo – Rochester Mine; Josh Paxton – Goldstrike Operations; and Chris Ruprecht – EP Lovelock Plant.

Trainer: John Duran – Rochester Mine; Kristi Nuzum-Ojala – Cortez District; and Jason Mayne – Leeville Mine.

Emergency Response: Kristen Griffith – Robinson Mine; Chris Hood – Cortez District; and Brian Showers – Cortez District.

