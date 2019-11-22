Nevada Mining Association’s first-ever female leader to retire in January

RENO, Nev. — Dana Bennett will retire as president of the Nevada Mining Association, effective Jan. 31, 2020.

The association announced Bennett’s decision in a Nov. 8 press release.

Bennett became the first woman to lead the century-old organization when she was hired as president in December 2014.

Since, Bennett has directed the educational and advocacy efforts of Nevada’s original STEM industry, while also represented Nevada’s mining industry in national and international arenas.

“The most memorable aspect of this role has been meeting miners throughout Nevada who are proud of the work they do and this industry,” Bennett said in the Nov. 8 release. It has truly been an honor to represent these impressive Nevadans who are working hard for their families and for this state.

“A point of personal pride has been the remarkable opportunity to encourage and recognize the many women in this industry who are breaking their own glass ceilings every day.”

Robert Stepper, chairman of the association’s Board of Directors, said in the release that a search for the next president “will begin immediately with the goal of a seamless and smooth transition from Bennett’s leadership.”

Apart from her advocacy on behalf of the mining industry, Bennett serves on several boards, including the Nevada Board of Economic Development and the Advisory Council for the Kenny C. Guinn Center for Policy Priorities.

A published author and lifelong Nevadan, Bennett has been engaged in Nevada’s policy development since she was first hired by the Legislative Counsel Bureau in 1988.