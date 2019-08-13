Nevada OKs $86.9 million to upgraded HR/finance computer systems

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The state of Nevada’s Board of Examiners on Friday, Aug. 9, approved two contracts totaling $86.9 million to replace the state’s aging human resources and financial computer systems.

Contracts to do the work went to Labyrinth Solutions, a West Virginia-based internet solutions company.

Paul Nicks, who is heading the so-called “Smart 21” project, said the first meeting with the contractor was set for Monday. He said the tentative plan is to have the non-payroll portion of the HR system up and running Jan. 1, 2021, and the payroll portion online by January 2022.

Those parts of the system, Nicks said, are on a calendar year for tax reasons.

The new financial system is tentatively set to go live on July 1, 2022, the start of a fiscal year.

According to the contract summary, “the state financial system and HR systems are outdated and approaching end of life.”

Labyrinth was the highest scoring bidder for the project.

Also on Friday, the Board of Examiners — consisting of Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske — approved the purchase of 259 new vehicles, the vast majority of which are replacement vehicles for the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The patrol will get 235 vehicles in all, costing a total of $13.63 million. The remaining 24 new vehicles are primarily pickup trucks for the Division of State Parks.

All except one are replacements for worn out vehicles. The new vehicle is for the new ranger at Nevada’s newest state park, the Walker River park.

The board also OK’d $24.8 million to the National Guard Bureau for the Youth Challenge Program; 75 percent of that total is federal money.

Also approved Friday were contract amendments adding $6.4 million to pay for ACT tests for Nevada’s 11th graders, for a total of $16.5 million, and adding $9.8 million for a total of $53.8 million to the Nevada Ready Student Assessment services program.

Finally, they approved $60,500 to the Chiropractor’s Board budget to pay for lobbying services by Strategies 360.