Nevada SBA seeks 2019 small business award nominations

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced recently it is seeking nominations for its statewide 2019 Small Business Awards.

Honorees in the following categories will be recognized by the SBA during a premier celebratory event to be held during National Small Business Week in May 2019.

• Nevada Small Business Person of the Year

• Nevada Small Business Exporter of the Year

• Nevada Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 30 by 6/1/19)

• Nevada Microenterprise Person of the Year (5 employees or fewer)

• Nevada Minority Owned Business of the Year

• Nevada Woman Owned Business of the Year

• Nevada Family Owned Business of the Year

• Nevada Veteran Owned Business of the Year

• Nevada Rural Business of the Year

• Nevada Legacy Business of the Year (25+ years in business)

• Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

Individuals may not be nominated for more than one Small Business Week (SBW) 2019 award category. Also, those who have received a small business award in the past five years will not be eligible.

Submissions must be received in the district office by Jan. 9, 2019. Eligibility guidelines are available on the Nevada SBA's website, or via email to NVDO@sba.gov.

The Nomination Package must be hand delivered or mailed to: Nevada District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration, 300 S 4th Street, Suite 400 Las Vegas, NV 89101.

For more information call 702-388-6652 or complete the following Nevada SBA 2019 Awards Nomination Initial Contact Form before the deadline.