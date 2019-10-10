Nevada SBA seeks 2020 small business award nominations

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced recently it is seeking nominations for its statewide 2020 Small Business Awards.

According to a Nevada SBA news release, honorees in the following categories will be recognized by the SBA “during a premier celebratory event” to be held during National Small Business Week in May 2020.

Nevada Small Business Person of the Year

Nevada Small Business Exporter of the Year

Nevada Young Entrepreneur of the Year (under 30 by 6/1/20)

Nevada Micro-Enterprise Person of the Year (5 employees or fewer)

Nevada Minority Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Woman Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Family Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Veteran Owned Business of the Year

Nevada Rural Business of the Year

Nevada Legacy Business of the Year (25+ years in business)

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

“This is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs, bankers, chambers of commerce and other community organizations to promote small businesses, their clients and their employees,” Nevada SBA District Director Joseph Amato said in a statement. “Each business selected in the categories listed above will be recognized for their hard work, contributions to our communities, and the impact they have on innovation and job growth.”

Individuals may not be nominated for more than one Small Business Week 2020 award category. Those who have received a small business award in the past five years also are not eligible.

The deadline for submitting a nomination package is Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Eligibility guidelines are available on the Nevada SBA’s website at http://www.sba.gov/nv or via email to NVDO@sba.gov. Nomination packages can be faxed to: 202-481-0785 or emailed to NVDO@sba.gov.

For information, call 702-388-6611 or complete the following Awards Nomination Contact form at Nevada SBA 2020 Awards Nomination Initial Contact Form before the deadline.