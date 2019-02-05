Nevada sports books take in $10.78 million in Super Bowl 53 bets

CARSON CITY, Nev. â€”Â A total of $145.9 million was wagered on this year's Super Bowl, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

That's the second highest amount wagered on the annual NFL championship game, coming in behind the 2018 total of $158.6 million.

But the total won by Nevada's sports books was $10.78 million, far more than the $1.17 million the books won last year. That equates to a win percentage of 7.4 percent.

That high win percentage likely was aided by Super Bowl 53’s low point total of just 16. The New England Patriots won the game 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams. LEading up to the Feb. 3 game in Atlanta,Â s of Feb. 1, the point total (over/under) hovered around 56.

The 2014 game between Seattle and Denver remains the biggest winner for Nevada books at $19.67 million, according to previous figures.