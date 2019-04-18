Nevada State Bank among several to be honored with Nevada SBA Lender Awards

LAS VEGAS — The Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration is honoring 10 lenders “for their commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada's small businesses in 2018,” the department announced April 11.

Winners will be recognized at at SBA's Small Business Awards Gala on May 10. Registration information is here.

"Our lending partners play a critical role in helping small businesses supply needed funding to entrepreneurs to start or expand small businesses and create good-paying American jobs that help strengthen our economy," Joseph Amato, SBA Nevada District Director., said in a news release. "This makes our lenders such an important part of our Small Business Awards Gala."

Below is a breakdown of Nevada SBA’s 2019 Lender Awards

Nevada SBA Top National Lender of the Year

Chase Bank Wells Fargo Bank

SBA Nevada Lender of the Year:

Meadows Bank Bank of Nevada Nevada State Bank

SBA Nevada 504 Lender of the Year

Bank of the West Plumas Bank

SBA Specialty Lender of the Year

Seacoast Commerce Bank

Top Nevada 504 Certified Development Company

Nevada State Development Corporation Mortgage Capital Development Corporation (TMC)

“The 7(a) loan program is the SBA's most used program because of its flexibility in loan structure and variety of uses,” according to the Nevada SBA. “The 504 loan program, which is administered by Certified Development Companies, offers financing for long-term fixed assets including real estate and equipment at below-market rates for up to 20 years.”