Nevada State Bank donates $1,400 at Reno school supplies drive

RENO, Nev. — Nevada State Bank donated $1,400 and school supplies to Communities In Schools of Western Nevada during the nonprofit’s “Fill the Bus” school supplies drive event on Aug. 2 in Reno.

According to a news release from the bank, each year Nevada State Bank staff host a school supplies drive to help Communities In Schools from a statewide perspective.

This year, in collaboration with Nevada State Bank’s Southern Nevada branches, the company donated $2,400, and staff volunteered to help donate 25 boxes of school supplies to the nonprofit.