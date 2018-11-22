Nevada State Bank hosts denim drive for Reno Rodeo Foundation

RENO, Nev. — Once again, Nevada State Bank is collecting new children's denim clothing, socks and underwear for the annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive, from Nov. 19 through Dec. 31. In addition, bank branches will accept monetary donations through the "Donate a Dollar for Denim" campaign.

"Community is one of our core values at Nevada State Bank," said Debby Herman, senior vice president, northern Nevada region manager for Nevada State Bank and also a Reno Rodeo Foundation officer. "Everything collected stays in the county where it was collected, supporting that community."

Items collected will benefit abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unsafe homes in 14 Northern Nevada counties. The public is asked to drop off items at any Nevada State Bank branch.

Since 2006, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has donated over $1 million in denim jeans, shirts, infant and toddler clothes, socks and underwear for children in foster care and protective custody. Go here to learn more about how to donate.

In 2017, Nevada State Bank was the largest single contributor to the Denim Drive.