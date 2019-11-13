Nevada State Bank participating in Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive

RENO, Nev. — Nevada State Bank is once again supporting local families in need by collecting new children’s denim clothing, socks and underwear for the annual Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive.

In addition, Nevada State Bank branches will accept monetary donations through its “Donate a Dollar for Denim” campaign, according to a Nov. 7 press release from the bank.

“We’re excited to support the denim drive again,” Debby Herman, senior vice president, Northern Nevada region manager for Nevada State Bank and also a Reno Rodeo Foundation officer, said in a statement. “Everything we collect stays in the county where it was collected, supporting that community. A simple pair of jeans benefits children by letting them know that their community cares about them.”

Donations for the denim drive are being accepted through Dec. 31.

Donations will benefit abused and neglected infants, children and teens who have been rescued from unsafe homes in 14 Nevada counties. The public is asked to drop off items at any Nevada State Bank branch in Northern Nevada.

Since 2006, the Reno Rodeo Foundation has donated over $1 million in denim jeans, shirts, infant and toddler clothes, socks and underwear for children in foster care and protective custody. Go here to learn more about how to donate.

Go here for a list of Nevada State Bank branches.