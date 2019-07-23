Nevada to get nearly $1.5 million in Equifax settlement

Attorney General Aaron Ford said Monday that Nevada will get $1.47 million as its share of the Equifax settlement.

The total nationwide settlement is $600 million, most of which goes into a $425 million consumer restitution fund following the investigation into the company’s massive 2017 data breach.

Equifax’s failure to maintain security systems allowed hackers to expose the data belonging to more than half of the people in the U.S. Ford described it as the largest breach of consumer data.

In addition to the consumer restitution fund, Equifax will pay the states $175 million total, including the money coming to Nevada. The settlement was reached on behalf of a coalition of 48 Attorneys General, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

In addition to restitution, the company agreed to provide consumers with extended credit monitoring up to 10 years, make it easier to dispute inaccurate credit reports and minimize the collection of sensitive data such as Social Security numbers.

Customers eligible for redress can submit claims online or by mail. Information is available through http://www.ftc.gov/equifax-data-breach or by calling 833-759-2982.