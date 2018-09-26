Nevada unemployment at 4.5%; Reno, Carson report job gains over last year

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Statewide unemployment dipped another tenth in August to 4.5 percent seasonally adjusted and 4.6 percent unadjusted for seasonal changes.

In Carson City, the rate remained the same as July — 4.3 percent. While Carson City's rate remained unchanged, the capital has added 700 jobs over the year and has lowered its jobless rate two tenths of a percent over that period.

The largest monthly job gain among Nevada's metropolitan statistical areas was 700 added in Reno, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Over the past year, the Reno area has added 9,100 jobs.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, lost 500 jobs, but is up 32,300 over the past year.

Unemployment rates declined over the year in 12 of Nevada's 17 counties and are below 5 percent in 14 of those counties. The lowest rates are in Nevada's mining hubs — 3.3 percent in Eureka, Lander and Elko counties.

The Reno reporting area isn't far behind at just 3.7 percent jobless — 9,300 looking in a pool of 250,800. The big growth in Reno-Sparks is in construction and manufacturing. Construction has added 1,000 jobs over the past year. Manufacturing has 2,300 more workers.

In Carson City, the labor force is 26,400 with 1,100 unemployed. Over the past year, Carson has added 300 government jobs for a total of 9,900. That includes a decrease of 100 federal workers and 100 at the local level but a 500 employee increase by the state.

The jobless rate ticked up two-tenths to 4.2 percent in Churchill County over the past month. DETR says there are 465 people seeking work in Churchill's 10,963-member labor force.

Douglas County saw a bigger unemployment increase in August, jumping from 3.9 percent in July to 4.3 percent. Most of the change is seasonal centering on the Stateline hotel-casinos. Douglas has 23,371 in the labor force and 995 jobless.

Lyon County saw a slight increase over the month as well, rising from 5.2 percent to 5.4 percent and 1,186 out of 22,021 workers unemployed.

The statewide labor force is now at 1.51 million with just 70,200 seeking work.