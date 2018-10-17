Nevada unemployment claims in September lowest since 1995

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Initial claims for unemployment benefits in the state of Nevada have now hit their lowest point in 20 years.

According to figures released Oct. 12 by the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, September claims totaled 8,290.

That’s the lowest September number for new benefit claims since 1995 and the lowest reading period since August 1998.

DETR Economist Jeremey Hays said initial claims are now down 8.6 percent (nearly 780 claims) over the past 12 months, and the average unemployment duration is down to 13.3 weeks compared to 13.5 weeks a year ago.

Go to http://www.nvdetr.org to learn more and see raw data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.