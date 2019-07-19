Nevada unveils new interactive fire info site

Following a year with over a million acres burned in fire season, the Nevada Fire Board, made up of representatives from federal, state and local fire agencies and organizations, has built a website to provide all wildland fire information for Nevada in one place.

This site, http://www.nevadafireinfo.org, hosts near real-time interactive fire and fire risk maps, updates on fire restrictions, information on large active fires and links to University of Nevada, Reno’s Seismology Lab ALERT Wildfire cameras.

The newest feature in testing is an interactive map with a dashboard of important statistics, updated in real time from a variety of services. The Nevada Wildfire Information Map has existed for two years, but these

dashboards (built for both desktop and mobile) are only weeks out of development.

The public is encouraged to use these resources to stay informed of incidents as well as find helpful fire prevention information. During the fire season Nevada Fire Info will be primarily used for sharing up to date fire information and in the winter, it will also have career information for those interested in pursuing a future in wildland fire.