Nevada wins ‘Silver Shovel’ award for economic development, job creation

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Following what officials are hailing as “another record year of economic development with small business growth and attracting major projects,” Nevada was recently honored with the Silver Shovel Award by Area Development, a nationally recognized business publication.

“Nevada is known across the country and around the world as a state that provides businesses with the tools they need to succeed and grow,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a news release announcing the award. “Nevada being awarded The Silver Shovel Award demonstrates how hard the men and women at the State of Nevada have been working to bring good-paying jobs to our communities while making sure that our workforce has the skills that employers demand.”

According to the release from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), Area Development magazine’s Annual Shovel Awards recognize state economic development agencies “that drive significant job creation through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, processes, and promotions that attract new employers and investments in new and expanded facilities.”

Nevada has been previously honored by the magazine, receiving a Gold Shovel award in 2015, 2016 and 2018, and a Silver Shovel award in 2017.

Nevada was honored in the 3- to 5-million population category, alongside Kentucky and Utah, while Alabama was awarded the Gold Shovel in the same Category. Other Gold Shovel Awards went to Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona and Mississippi.

“Our state has been building relationships with small and large business owners knowing that it takes more than just one project to power a state’s economy,” GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez said in a statement. “The Silver State is no longer only known for tourism, we are a leader in autonomous systems, mining, health care, advanced manufacturing and other industries.”

Go to diversifynevada.com to learn more about Nevada GOED.