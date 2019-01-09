Nevada Women’s Fund names 2019 Board of Directors, 9 new members

RENO, Nev. — This week, the Nevada Women's Fund announced nine new members of its Board of Directors, in addition to naming the board’s 2019 executive leadership.

According to a news release, executive officers serving for a one-year term include: Kerry Eaton, attorney for Drinkwater Eaton Law Offices, chair; Jamie Gazza, vice president of corporate banking for Nevada State Bank, vice chair; Sarah Crumby, CPA for Cupit, Milligan, Ogden & Williams, CPAs, treasurer; Ronele Dotson, president of RAD Strategies Inc., recorder; and Kristen Chinvarasopak, immediate past chair.

The organization also welcomes the following nine new board members: Amanda Alfaro, Owner and Managing Broker of Ferrari Lund Real Estate; Andi Guevara, Anchor/Reporter at 2 News; Elizabeth Hutson, M.D. Gynecologist/Urogynecologist, owner of My Women's Center; Jen Eastwood, Director of Public Relations at Foundry; Jill Johnson, Director of Communications & Alumni Relations for Bishop Manogue Catholic High School; Kelly Corrigan, Director of Marketing, Runner & Sponsor Relations, Race178; Marge Millar, Business Manager for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful; Olivia Baugh, M.D. Internist with Renown Health; and Tricia Gallenbeck, Vice President/General Manager for Reno Media Group.

All members of the board serve staggered six-year terms.

“The role of the board is to provide support and direction to the organization. In addition, board members serve as representatives on five working committees including: allocations, board leadership, development, marketing and finance and investments,” according to the news release.

Since 1983, the fund has awarded more than $7.7 million in grants and education scholarships to women throughout Northern Nevada.

Visit nevadawomensfund.org to learn more about the fund and to view the full board.