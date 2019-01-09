 Nevada Women’s Fund names 2019 Board of Directors, 9 new members | nnbusinessview.com

Nevada Women’s Fund names 2019 Board of Directors, 9 new members

NNBV staff report
Kerry Eaton, an attorney for Drinkwater Eaton Law Offices, will serve as chair of the 2019 Board of Directors for the Nevada Women's Fund.

RENO, Nev. — This week, the Nevada Women's Fund announced nine new members of its Board of Directors, in addition to naming the board’s 2019 executive leadership.

According to a news release, executive officers serving for a one-year term include: Kerry Eaton, attorney for Drinkwater Eaton Law Offices, chair; Jamie Gazza, vice president of corporate banking for Nevada State Bank, vice chair; Sarah Crumby, CPA for Cupit, Milligan, Ogden & Williams, CPAs, treasurer; Ronele Dotson, president of RAD Strategies Inc., recorder; and Kristen Chinvarasopak, immediate past chair.

The organization also welcomes the following nine new board members: Amanda Alfaro, Owner and Managing Broker of Ferrari Lund Real Estate; Andi Guevara, Anchor/Reporter at 2 News; Elizabeth Hutson, M.D. Gynecologist/Urogynecologist, owner of My Women's Center; Jen Eastwood, Director of Public Relations at Foundry; Jill Johnson, Director of Communications & Alumni Relations for Bishop Manogue Catholic High School; Kelly Corrigan, Director of Marketing, Runner & Sponsor Relations, Race178; Marge Millar, Business Manager for Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful; Olivia Baugh, M.D. Internist with Renown Health; and Tricia Gallenbeck, Vice President/General Manager for Reno Media Group.

All members of the board serve staggered six-year terms.

“The role of the board is to provide support and direction to the organization. In addition, board members serve as representatives on five working committees including: allocations, board leadership, development, marketing and finance and investments,” according to the news release.

Since 1983, the fund has awarded more than $7.7 million in grants and education scholarships to women throughout Northern Nevada.

Visit nevadawomensfund.org to learn more about the fund and to view the full board.