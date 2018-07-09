Nevada’s cannabis industry focus of July 12 expert panel in Reno

RENO, Nev. — As the state of Nevada embarks on its second year of legal recreational cannabis sales, the Northern Nevada Business View this week is hosting a panel of experts to provide insights into the future of the blossoming industry.

The NNBV's monthly Breakfast & Business event for July — Nevada Cannabis Industry: Cultivating the Future — is scheduled for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at the Atlantis Casino Spa Resort in Reno.

Panel members will discuss the following angles in the wake of Nevada's one-year anniversary of legal cannabis sales (the law allowing such sales went into effect July 1, 2017):

• Report card: How did Nevada grade over the past 12 months? What would we have done differently?

• Half-baked tales: Differentiating facts vs. myths.

• Federal and state joint pains: What challenges are faced? Will communities welcome this budding industry? How can we work together?

• High on success: Despite challenges, how was marijuana a hit from a business standpoint?

• Is the seen firmly planted?: What opportunities and solutions exist for the future of this business sector across Northern Nevada?

Washoe County Commissioner Kitty Jung, whose third district includes downtown Reno, West Sparks and Sun Valley, will serve as moderator of the following panel of experts:

• Will Adler, director of the Sierra Cannabis Coalition and the Nevada Medical Marijuana Association

• Bill Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Department of Taxation

• Patrick Carr, project manager of Miles Construction (which oversaw construction of the massive MedMen cannabis cultivation facility east of Reno, among other projects)

• Brian R. Irvin, a member in the Litigation Department of Dickinson Wright, PLLC

• Courtney Meredith, chief designer and co-founder of Design on Edge

• Thoran Towler, former Nevada Labor Commissioner and current CEO of the Nevada Association of Employers

Cost to attend the breakfast is $15 for NNBV subscribers and $20 for non-subscribers.

Visit https://www.nnbusinessview.com/business-breakfast-july-event/ to learn more about the event and to register.