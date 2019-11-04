Nevada’s manufacturing industry focus of Nov. 7 Breakfast & Business

RENO, Nev. — For years, Northern Nevada has built a strong reputation as being a major manufacturing and logistics hub, thanks to the Silver State’s tax-friendly climate for businesses and its premier location as a gateway to the West.

Whether we’re talking lithium batteries at Tesla, slot machines at IGT, dietary supplements at NOW Foods or custom concrete products at Jensen Precast, among countless other examples, you can find a manufacturer here for just about anything.

Reno-Sparks has the added benefit of being located at the center of an extensive transportation network on two major highway corridors, as well having major rail service from Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads and enjoying top-tier air service at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Simply put, not only do we manufacture just about anything under the sun, we can ship these products to major markets like Seattle, Las Vegas, San Diego and the Bay Area, any anywhere in between, within hours.

Considering that, “Manufacturing: Nevada’s main contributor to its economy” will be the focus of the Northern Nevada Business View’s next Breakfast & Business event, set for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

There, the following panel will address topics such as the pros and cons of Industry 4.0 and how Reno-Sparks is embracing the newest industrial revolution; the state of legal cannabis manufacturing and distribution in Nevada; a look ahead to what the 2021 Legislature may have in store; and much more:

Mark Anderson, Director, Nevada Industry Excellence

Mark Anderson

Adam Angle, Vice President, ITS Logistics

Adam Angle

Bill Miles, President & Owner, Miles Construction

Bill Miles

John Ramous, Nevada Partner, Dermody Properties

John Ramous

Chris Reilly, Workforce Development & Education Programs Director, Tesla

Chris Reilly

The Nov. 7 NNBV Breakfast & Business event is sponsored by Meadows Bank, and the featured nonprofit spotlight this month is The Children’s Cabinet.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.