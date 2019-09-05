Nevada’s mining industry focus of NNBV’s Sept. 12 Breakfast & Business event

RENO, Nev. — Nearly 150 years ago, Nevada’s great mineral wealth established a unique geographic region and continues to be an essential sector in the state’s economy.

Attributed to world-class deposits of gold and silver, mining is Nevada’s largest export industry.

With that in mind, the NNBV’s September Breakfast & Business event — scheduled for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno — will focus on the current state, and future potential, of the mining industry in the Silver State.

A regional panel of experts will discuss a variety of topics, including:

technological advancements occurring in the industry,

mining’s importance to the state’s social and economic development; and

the industry’s contributions and methods of protecting the environment.

Patricia Herzog, Director of Rural Economic and Community Development with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development and a former senior representative with Newmont Mining Corp., will serve as moderator of the Sept. 12 panel, which features:

The NNBV’s Breakfast & Business series typically takes place the first Thursday of each month, allowing regional business leaders and residents to network and hear from an expert panel on various topics, all while enjoying a hearty breakfast.

The Sept. 12 event is sponsored by Nevada Gold Mines, and the featured nonprofit spotlight is the Veterans Guest House.

Tickets cost $20 for NNBV subscribers, and $25 for non-subscribers. Go here to purchase a ticket and learn more.