New 64-unit, extended stay hotel opens in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Carson City’s newest hotel is now open.
My Place Hotel at Arrowhead Drive and Carson Street is a three-story, 64-unit extended stay hotel with kitchen and cooktop, microwave and full-size refrigerator in each room.
The hotel is pet-friendly and has on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service, and a 24-hour My Store in the lobby.
The Carson City hotel is the 51st My Place Hotel and the second in Nevada.
“Carson City has a unique mix of government, corporate, and tourism-based lodging, for which the My Place brand is an excellent fit,” said Jason Welk, Carson Hotel Group, LLC, which developed the Carson City site. “Not only will it be the first extended-stay product in town, but it has been over 10 years since Carson City has had any new hotels enter the market.”
The hotel will be holding a formal ribbon cutting Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Relocating to Northern Nevada: New developments add to Reno’s retail charm
There was a time when back-to-school shopping meant taking a day trip over the Sierra to hit the large malls in Sacramento or the outlets in Vacaville. But the retail scene in Reno-Sparks has long since come of age, and newcomers to the region should find plenty of shopping options.