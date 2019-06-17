New Carson chamber chair Lisa Lee first ever not to represent private business

CARSON CITY, Nev. — It’s been a busy and productive year for Carson City Chamber Chairman of the Board Bob Fredlund.

He’s a full-time top selling Realtor for Coldwell Banker Select in Carson City and a builder of homes at Santa Maria Ranch in Dayton. His construction company also remodels homes, right now most notably the home of Carson City founder Abe Curry.

Bob Fredlund is the outgoing Carson City Chamber Chairman of the Board.

Photo: Ronni Hannaman

Even with his almost 24/7 workweek, Fredlund has found the time to serve the business community by serving as the Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board giving his “Nevada Style” counsel and chairing a 12-member board to grow the chamber and advance the cause of business growth in a growing community.

During his tenure as the 74th chair, Fredlund was instrumental in inaugurating an association health care program to assist smaller businesses employing under 50 to provide affordable health care to employees through Hometown Health.

Seeing a need to refurbish the theater lobby within the Carson City Community Center to complement the newly renovated Bob Boldrick Theater, Fredlund was instrumental in encouraging the community to donate $20,300 to the Carson City Parks & Recreation Foundation for the refurbishment.

He and a committee organized a black-tie gala on February 12 that was a huge community success. To show the community how their money was being spent, three new chandeliers that were picked out by the Chamber were unveiled that evening. He also generously supports many local charities.

Under the Fredlund watch, the Chamber’s travel program grew to more than 600 members who continue to enjoy group travel around the world while adding to the Chamber’s bottom line.

Of his past year as Chair, Fredlund states, “I am proud to have been a part of this growing community through my chairmanship. Carson City continues to grow and prosper under the guidance of our Board of Supervisors and since 2016 has morphed into a city of which we can all be proud.”

Lisa Lee, executive director, Advocates to End Domestic Violence, is the Chamber’s 75th board chair, its 12th woman chair, and first chair from a non-profit organization.

Photo: Brad Coman

He was pleased to be able to turn over the gavel to Lisa Lee, Executive Director of Advocates to End Domestic Violence, at the Chamber Annual Meeting on June 13, although she will not officially take over the reins until July 1.

Lee will be the first chair not to represent a private business. Yet, a nonprofit is very much considered a business but doesn’t distribute profits to owners and generally provides service to a community. Advocates to End Domestic Violence provides shelter to battered women and their children and operates the successful Classy Seconds Thrift Shop on Highway 50.

The Chamber will celebrate its 75th Anniversary in 2020, and Lee will serve as the 75th Chair. She joins an elite group of past chairs including current Mayor Robert Crowell ((2006), and former mayors Ray Masayko (1993) and Dan Flammer (1970), and former Carson City Supervisor Shelly Aldean (1994). Since 1945, 12 women have served as chair.

Of her forthcoming term, Lee states, “It’s an honor to lead the chamber during its 75th year. Like the many other chairman and women who have gone before me, I hope to provide positive leadership for the business community of our city. The Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in guiding many improvements in the downtown area and around Carson City, and I hope that a wonderful challenge will come my way during the next 12 months that will enable the board and staff to continue to improve and lead our community.”