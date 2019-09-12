New female-owned Sparks boutique dentist donates portion of proceeds to abuse victims

SPARKS, Nev. — A new luxury spa-like dental business that doubles as an opportunity to benefit female victims of domestic and sexual violence opened recently in Northern Nevada.

Operated by Dr. Megan Dinh, Embrace Dental — located in the Sparks Galleria Shopping Center at 4760 Galleria Pkwy No. 102 — opened in early September, according to a press release provided by Shannon Bonetti, a Reno-based PR and marketing professional.

“The spa-like dentistry offers a menu of services to put their patients at ease before, during and after every treatment,” according to the release. “From massages and Netflix, to Botox, face masks and noise-canceling headphones, it’s a luxury experience unlike Northern Nevada has never seen before.”

Embrace Dental also supports Safe Embrace, according to the release, as a portion of every transaction goes to victims of domestic and sexual violence aided by the Sparks-based nonprofit.

“As a female-owned-and-operated business, it’s important that we support other women in our community,” Dr. Dinh said in the release. “We are dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence reclaim their smiles, self-esteem and their lives.”

Embrace Dental works with a variety of insurance plans and offers financing options, and offers various services in addition to general dentistry, such as sleep apnea treatment.

“We know dental care can often be very costly and confusing. That’s why we’re going this route.” Dr. Dinh said in reference to providing financing options, in addition to supporting local women in need. “We want to be a part of the community and feel like we’re adding something of value to the Reno and Sparks area.”