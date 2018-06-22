New housing development opens in Somersett; grand opening June 30

RENO, Nev.— Completing one of the final developments in the Somersett master planned community, Ryder Homes is unveiling its newest project this month.

The home builder is hosting a grand opening event to introduce The Pointe at Somersett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30.

"At a time when Reno is growing rapidly, we're excited to introduce our newest and most progressive development to date in Somersett," said Steve Thomsen, general manager of Ryder Homes. "We've been building homes in Northern Nevada for almost 25 years, and it's an honor to continue providing homes for Nevada families."

There will be ongoing tours of the model homes for guests, as well as ice cream desserts by the Lazy Sundae Truck. To further showcase all the Somersett community has to offer, the Somersett Golf and Country Club is doing a two-month golf membership giveaway at the event.

Ryder Homes is also partnering with the Community Food Pantry Reno Sparks by making a $2 donation for each person who attends the grand opening. All proceeds will benefit the annual Empty Bowls event.