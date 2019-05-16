New Nevada laws urge use of electric school buses, heavy-duty trucks

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, May 15, signed legislation designed to encourage the purchase and use of heavy-duty electric trucks on Nevada roads.

AB377 brings Nevada law into line with new federal guidelines for the use of electric powered tractor-trailer rigs by exempting them from weight limits on state roads so they can compete with traditional diesel-powered trucks.

At the same time, the Assembly gave final approval to SB299, which is designed to encourage school districts to buy and operate electric buses to transport students.

The bill gives school districts access to the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program funding. School districts could receive up to 75 percent of the cost of purchasing electric vehicles.

Those funds are managed by the Public Utilities Commission.