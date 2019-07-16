New nonstop air service from Reno to Vegas begins in November

RENO, Nev. — In late June, Frontier Airlines announced a slew of new, non-stop routes across the country — including between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

Year-round service begins Nov. 14. Flights depart from Reno on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8:44 p.m.; from Vegas, they depart at 6:29 p.m. on the same days.

“We’re delighted to announce daily low-cost flights between Reno and Las Vegas, joining our existing nonstop service to Denver,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a June 25 statement, adding that the company recognizes “the synergy” between both cities.”

Depending on when flights are booked, one-way fares to Vegas are as low as $44 plus fees for non-Frontier club members, while round-trip flights can run as low as $133 per person, plus fees.

According to a news release, Frontier Airlines flies the youngest fleet in the industry, composed of more than 85 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. Go to http://www.flyfrontier.com to learn more.