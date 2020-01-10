New pharmacy opens in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Well Care Pharmacy recently opened its first Northern Nevada branch in Reno at 275 S. Wells Ave.

According to a Jan. 3 press release from the company, the pharmacy offers personalized pharmacy services and free delivery in Reno and Sparks.

Well Care Pharmacy has served the Las Vegas area since 2007, according to the release. With the new Reno location, it now has four locations in Nevada, three of which are in Henderson/Vegas.

The parent company, The Well Care Group, opened its behavioral clinic in Reno in 2017.

Go to http://www.mywellcarepharmacy.com to learn more.