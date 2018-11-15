New Reno addition treatment, mental health clinic opens at Renown

RENO, Nev. — Officials from Renown Health joined local philanthropist Stacie Mathewson the morning of Nov. 15 to welcome the newly opened Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health & Addiction Institute at Renown.

“The much-needed institute will focus on expanding community access to prevention and intervention services for mental health disorders and alcohol and drug addiction,” according to a news release from Renown Health. “The institute was made possible thanks to a generous donation of $6 million over the next five years from Charles N. and Stacie L. Mathewson.”

According to Renown, the institute located at 85 Kirman Ave. in Reno (near Renown Regional Medical Center) will focus on:

Expanding quality, timely, accessible mental health and addiction prevention, intervention/crisis care, and treatment available to the community.

Providing early screening and intervention to youth who may be at risk for alcohol or substance abuse.

Improving the training of healthcare professionals to address the needs of at-risk, mentally ill and addicted individuals, and support community awareness and education.

Conducting research to identify the root causes of mental illness and addiction.

According to previous reports, the project was aided by way of $650,000 in extra funding this summer hat came from a $220 million multistate deceptive trade practices settlement with Deutsche Bank, which fraudulently manipulated the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced the funding for the Renown Health Foundation on Aug. 21.

Renown is hosting a Community Open House on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9-11 a.m. at the institute. People are encouraged but not required to RSVP. Healthy Nevada Project genetic testing will also be available during the community open house.