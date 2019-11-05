New Reno holistic wellness clinic to expand to historic Roy House in 2020

RENO, Nev. — Thrive Wellness of Reno, which markets itself has offering the only “comprehensive wellness clinic” for mental health services in Northern Nevada, opened a clinic earlier this year and plans to expand to a larger space in 2020.

The holistic treatment center was created with a global perspective on mental healthcare in mind, scaled to serve its clients on a local and personal level, according to a press release provided by The Abbi Agency on behalf of the new business.

Kat Geiger, LCSW, CEDS, founded Thrive Wellness in March of this year.

Courtesy photo

Kat Geiger, LCSW, CEDS –– Thrive Wellness’ founder –– began operations of the clinic in March at 421 W. Plumb Lane, according to the release, “in response to the disjointed nature of mental and physical health care locally.”

According to the release, the business is “expanding rapidly and is slated to move into the historic Roy House on Court Street in January 2020.”

“… The best outcomes for clients come from a multidisciplinary team with effective communication,” Geiger said in the press release. “Thrive Wellness’ staff members work together on a daily basis to determine the best possible individualized treatment plan for each client. We know based on a large body of research that integrating physical and mental health treatment improves outcomes for both.

“When you take into consideration individuals who struggle with eating disorders or struggle with perinatal mental health, the integration of physical and mental health care becomes critical.”

Thrive Wellness offers many outpatient services, including individual therapy, family therapy, primary medical care, psychiatric services, medication management, nutrition therapy, and group therapy.

For those seeking more intensive services for eating disorders, the clinic offers partial hospitalization/day treatment and intensive outpatient programs. Thrive Wellness accepts clients aged eight and up.