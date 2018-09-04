New Workforce Development Center subject of Fallon CEDA meeting

FALLON, Nev. — Churchill County Library Director Carol Lloyd and Zip Upham of the Churchill Library Association will showcase the new Business Resource and Workforce Development Center and the Endowment Fund at the Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council's monthly breakfast on Sept. 12.

The breakfast begins at 6:45 a.m. at Stockman's Casino. RSVP to Anna Baker at anna@cedaattracts.com by 2 p.m. Sept. 11 or via Facebook.

Lloyd, who was raised in rural Pennsylvania, has been library director for six years. She worked as a bookseller and as a school librarian before getting her Masters in Library and Information Science from San Jose State University. She has worked as a professional librarian since that time.

Upham, Naval Air Station Fallon's public affairs officer, attended Aviation Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida, and was commissioned in September 1988.

He attended Naval Intelligence Officer's Basic Course (NIOBC) at the Navy Marine Corps Intelligence Training Center in Dam Neck, Virginia.

During his Naval Service, Upham had more than two years of underway sea time. His personal awards include five Navy Commendation Medals and two Navy Achievement Medals.

Recommended Stories For You

In September 2001, he became the PAO at NAS Fallon.

In addition to serving as the spokesman for the air station, Upham is active in the community, serving in leadership positions with the Fallon Rotary Club, the Churchill Library Association, the Fallon Cantaloupe Festival Committee and the Churchill County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team.