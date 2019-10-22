Newest Homewatch CareGivers branch opens in Reno

RENO, Nev. — A new home care business opened recently in Reno.

Homewatch CareGivers, which was founded in 1980 and has about 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, announced Oct. 15 the opening of a new location at 955 S. Virginia St. Ste. 219. It’s the company’s second Nevada location (Las Vegas).

According to an Oct. 15 news release from the company, the Reno branch was established to provide the “high-quality care necessary for residents to remain independent and healthy within their own homes.”

“I’m excited to hire and train caregivers who believe in the company’s philosophy – focusing on the care of the whole individual as well as the human body,” said Shelly Capurro, owner/franchiser of Homewatch CareGivers of Reno, in a statement. “With this holistic approach to care, our team at Homewatch CareGivers can provide the highest quality service to our neighbors in Reno.”

Capurro is a Reno native who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Dietetics from the University Nevada, Reno, in 1992. After, she worked assisting dieticians and counseling patients at Renown Health.

According to the release, as her career developed, Capurro worked in real estate development, and legislative/government affairs. Using her background, Capurro looks forward to helping the entire Reno/Sparks community.

“Every time we open a new location, we have the opportunity to improve the lives of both individuals receiving home care and their loved ones,” Jennifer Tucker, COO at Homewatch CareGivers, said in a statement. “I know that Shelly will make an outstanding new member of our organization, and her commitment to her hometown will make her business a trusted partner in the Reno area.”

For more information, visit hwcg.com/reno or contact Capurro by calling the Midtown office at 775-515-7300 or at scapurro@hwcg.com.