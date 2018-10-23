Newest Nevada cannabis facility, with viewable greenhouse, to open Oct. 26

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. — The public (must be 21 years or older) is invited to attend the grand opening this weekend of Northern Nevada’s newest large-scale cannabis facility.

Food trucks and live music will be featured during this first-ever “Harvestfest” on Oct. 26-28 as part of the grand opening of SoL Cannabis, located at 275 South US Highway 395, Washoe Valley.

According to a press release, SoL is billed as a one-of-a-kind facility that includes a viewable hybrid greenhouse, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and extraction lab, all connected to a “modern” 8,000-square-foot dispensary.

Per the company, the greenhouse allows complete environmental control while incorporating a full natural light spectrum. The extraction lab and kitchen are surrounded by glass allowing visitors to view how their products are produced.

Visit solisbetter.com or facebook.com/solisbetter to learn more about the company.