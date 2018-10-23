 Newest Nevada cannabis facility, with viewable greenhouse, to open Oct. 26 | nnbusinessview.com

Newest Nevada cannabis facility, with viewable greenhouse, to open Oct. 26

NNBV staff report
Courtesy SoL Cannabis

According to the company, SoL placed first in the Greenhouse Sativa, Greenhouse Indica and Greenhouse Hybrid categories at the 2017 Jack Herer Cannabis Cup in Las Vegas.

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. — The public (must be 21 years or older) is invited to attend the grand opening this weekend of Northern Nevada’s newest large-scale cannabis facility.

Food trucks and live music will be featured during this first-ever “Harvestfest” on Oct. 26-28 as part of the grand opening of SoL Cannabis, located at 275 South US Highway 395, Washoe Valley.

According to a press release, SoL is billed as a one-of-a-kind facility that includes a viewable hybrid greenhouse, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and extraction lab, all connected to a “modern” 8,000-square-foot dispensary.

Per the company, the greenhouse allows complete environmental control while incorporating a full natural light spectrum. The extraction lab and kitchen are surrounded by glass allowing visitors to view how their products are produced.

Visit solisbetter.com or facebook.com/solisbetter to learn more about the company.