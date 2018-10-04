Newmont mines recognized for outstanding safety performance

ELKO, Nev. â€” Newmont Mining Corporation recently announcedÂ two of its operations in Nevada received the Sentinels of Safety Award for outstanding safety performance in 2017.

In the Large Open Pit Facility Group, the Company's Genesis operation was recognized, and for the Large Underground Metal Facility Group, the Exodus operation received the award, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

Initiated in 1925 by then-Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover, Sentinels of Safety remains the nation's most prestigious recognition of mine safety and has helped foster a strong safety commitment on the part of U.S. mines. Sentinels of Safety recognize the safest mines in the country â€”Â± those that record the most hours in a calendar year without a single lost-time injury. A minimum of 4,000 hours is required for award consideration.

"With all of the challenges we faced at Genesis, we are extremely proud of the (Carlin, Nevada) operation's safety performance for the year," Mike Schaffer, who was General Manager of the Carlin Surface Operations in 2017, said in a statement. "This award is about our employees knocking it out of the park when it comes to safety performance. It is noteworthy that this is the second time the Genesis operation has received the Sentinels of Safety Award, first earning it in 2015."

Representatives from Newmont North America joined the National Mining Association (NMA) and industry peers at the annual Sentinels of Safety awards presentation on Sept. 27 in Washington, D.C.

Representing the Carlin team were Ron Snellings and Tyson Yong with the Vital Behaviors program; Sam Marich, Graden Colby, Lane Stillman and Dave Thornton from underground operations; Steve Johnson and Tim Burns from Surface; Mike Schaffner, formerly with the Surface operations; and Andrew Woodley, Senior Regional Vice President for Newmont North America.

The original Genesis mine, located in the Carlin North Area, completed operations in 2000. Drilling a few years later showed that the deposit continued at depth. In 2002, reserves were declared again in the Genesis district and permits were approved to resume mining in 2011.

The Exodus underground mine began development in September 2008 and commercial production was achieved two years later. In July of 2018, Newmont completed Â the Northwest Exodus underground mine extension safely, ahead of schedule and within budget.