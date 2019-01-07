Coldwell Banker Select donates $1,500 to Vietnam vets group

CARSON CITY, Nev. — This past year, Coldwell Banker Select continued its annual tradition of donating the tips collected from Nevada Day and other company events to the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 388.

More than $1,500 was collected and provided to the group to support those who served our country.

Chapter President Tom Spencer was thankful and noted chapter projects where the money will be used include: Adopt a Vet Dental Program, FISH, Veterans Resource Center, Western Nevada College for Veterans education costs, Richards Crossing for homeless veterans housing, Christmas gifts for Veteran Families and the Food Closet.

The Select Group of Real Estate Companies is home to seven companies with more than 33 offices in Northern California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada. "We at Coldwell Banker Select, Carson City, strive to always put our clients' interests first. We are happy to be the real estate leader in charitable donations throughout the community, throughout the year," Managing broker Victoria Williams said. "We love the community we live in and are so happy and proud to be able to give back to so many wonderful charitable groups and causes."