Douglas County honors seven businesses with spotlight awards

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. â€” Businesses ranging from very small to very large were recognized by Douglas County with spotlight awards on Sept. 27.

Joyce's Fine Jewelry in Gardnerville received the award for retail business, while the manufacture and production award went to Starbucks Coffee Co.

Gardnerville's Angler's Edge received the award for recreation and sports, while Eddy Street Vintage Market was recognized with the entrepreneur award.

Petroleum Card Services received the spotlight for business and professional services.

Caesars Entertainment was honored for tourism and hospitality while the Charthouse received the restaurant award.

It has been the fifth year the county has recognized businesses. This year the awards were distributed at the Critical Issues Conference.

"The Spotlight Awards are the county's opportunity to shed light on those businesses investing in our community and choosing to do business here," said Economic Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan. "We are recognizing them to acknowledge their value to the community and to say thank you."

Selections were made based on staff knowledge and input from business community organizations such as the local Chambers of Commerce, the Main Street Gardnerville, the Nevada Small Business Development Center, and the Business Council of Douglas County.

Each winner received an engraved lantern with a glowing flameless candle symbolic of keeping the Economic Vitality torch lit in creating a "Community to Match the Scenery."